LokalWifi rolls out in Cebu, offers new income stream for micro entrepreneurs

MICRO business owners seeking to boost their income can now become internet service providers through LokalWifi, a community-driven Wi-Fi service launched by Cebu-based GoodApps Inc.

This innovative service launched in Cebu City, provides affordable and reliable internet access to underserved areas nationwide. The company eyes to roll out the service initially to five barangays in Cebu City.

According to Brezhnev Tero, chief operating officer and chief information officer of GoodApps Inc., LokalWifi’s reseller and hotspot partner program provides micro-entrepreneurs with the chance to generate revenue by becoming internet service facilitators in their communities.

“This is an opportunity for anyone, from sari-sari store owners to local entrepreneurs, to earn while serving their community’s internet needs. By partnering with us, they can be part of the digital transformation and uplift their local economy,” Tero said.

GoodApps offers two business packages tailored to different user capacities: a P6,000 unit supporting 30 concurrent users and a P12,000 unit accommodating up to 250 users. According to Tero, users can enjoy up to 10 hours of internet access per day at 5 Mbps for just P10. In addition to the one-time hardware investment, the firm collects a monthly subscription fee of P300.

He said a store owner may earn up to 15,000 monthly for this new venture.

Unlike the traditional Piso Wi-Fi system, LokalWifi simplifies access. Users connect via Facebook Messenger and pay through platforms like GCash and PayMaya. Its outdoor equipment boasts a range of 200 to 300 meters, enabling users to connect from the comfort of their homes.

“This eliminates the need for coins or physical interactions with hotspot devices, making it safer and more convenient for everyone,” Tero added.

GoodApps has teamed up with tech leaders such as TP-Link, Philteq and Thinking Tools Inc. to deliver reliable and scalable connectivity. Tero said these partnerships are key to achieving LokalWifi’s ambitious three-year plan, which includes establishing 10,000 access points in 2025, doubling that in the following year and targeting 100,000 subscribers by 2027.

As a Cebu-based company, GoodApps sees Cebu as the ideal testing ground for LokalWifi.

“Cebu has always been a hub for innovation. If a product clicks here, it can thrive anywhere in the country. This isn’t just for us — it’s for the community. We want Cebu to lead this digital revolution,” Tero said.

LokalWifi’s entry into the industry also aims to bridge the gap in digital access while creating income opportunities for individuals. By providing an affordable internet solution, the company hopes to empower underserved communities and strengthen local businesses. / KOC