Lolypop denies Ouanos behind Oliva’s transfer

MANDAUE City Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon denied allegations that the Quano family orchestrated the transfer of City Treasurer Regal Oliva, calling them unfounded.

Oliva, a lawyer, is reportedly running against Dizon, who is seeking reelection in the midterm elections on May 12, 2025.

“We have always been silent because we do not want conflict. These are merely speculations. Is there any endorsement from us? Is there a letter from us requesting her removal?” Dizon told reporters in a mix of Cebuano and English on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Dizon said transfers are a routine part of a career officer’s responsibilities.

She said transfers are normal administrative procedures and questioned the uproar surrounding Oliva’s reassignment.

“I don’t know why this is such a big fuss. Why fear? She wasn’t removed, just transferred. Whatever she is capable of, the new treasurer can probably do as well,” Dizon said.

Connections

In a phone interview, Dizon’s consultant Emedio Bustillo said accusations emerged suggesting that influential members of the Quano clan, who have close ties to House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, cousin of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., were behind Oliva’s transfer to Navotas City.

Bustillo said speculations pointed to the connection between the speaker’s wife, Yedda Romualdez, and Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, brother of Congresswoman Dizon and an outgoing member of the Cebu Provincial Board (PB).

He said the rumors linked the transfer to political maneuvering ahead of the upcoming elections, suggesting that the move was influenced by PB Member Ouano, who is speculated to run for mayor against the incumbent mayor, Jonas Cortes, in the midterm elections.

Dizon, though, dismissed the claims, noting that changes in department heads are common before barangay and local elections.

When Oliva was asked if she planned to run against Dizon, the city treasurer did not give a straight answer. She said it is normal in a democratic country for anyone to run for an elected position to have opponents, regardless of who they are.

Dizon is also rumored to run for mayor.

The lawmaker addressed this by saying that she is committed to complete her current term.

“As for the 2025 election, there are always issues about me running for mayor. I am going to finish my term because we still have many projects to complete,” she said.

Political alliance

Dizon also stressed her desire to maintain political alliances, particularly with Cortes.

“We wanted to keep the alliance because we have no problem. Our term would have ended by 2028, but I don’t understand why they want to disrupt this and break the group. It’s a waste. It would have been smooth for our city of Mandaue,” Dizon said.

In response to Oliva’s transfer, members of the LGBTQ+ community in Mandaue City gathered in front of Dizon’s office at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex on Wednesday. Oliva, recognized as an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, has gained significant support from the community.

Protesters called on Dizon to use her influence to keep Oliva in his position.

“We, the people of Mandaue City, and we, as part of the LGBTQ community, wish for you to keep our LGBT champion, as our city treasurer in Mandaue City, Attorney Regal Oliva,” said Marla Cabiging, who led the protest.

“If Attorney Oliva were to leave, the LGBTQ will be crippled,” added Eydie Sanjoro.

In a press statement released after the protest, Dizon said she did not request Oliva’s removal. / CAV WITH STEPHEN ENRILE, UP TACLOBAN INTERN