Lolypop hits back at council: Investigate COA disallowances

MANDAUE City Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Quano-Dizon has urged the City Council to prioritize investigating disallowances issued by the Commission on Audit (COA).

This was the lawmaker’s response to the council’s recent passage of a resolution urging an investigation into allegations that she and her husband, Opao Barangay Captain Nixon Dizon, illegally acquired a City-owned property.

Dizon, in her statement on Sept. 30, 2024, questioned the council’s priorities, pointing to other issues that she believes deserve more attention.

“It is within their right to approve any resolution. But I just want to ask, since they claim to be righteous, where is their resolution asking for an investigation of the suspended city mayor (Jonas Cortes) and all others responsible for the numerous disallowances flagged by the COA?” Dizon said in Cebuano.

The congresswoman said the COA’s reports contain documented findings, which she believes are more substantial than the accusations made by radio broadcaster Edward Ligas, who filed the complaint against her.

“The findings of the Commission on Audit are documented and clear compared to the baseless charges of Edward Ligas. I will also wait for their resolution regarding the COA disallowances in the City,” she added.

Ligas had earlier accused the Dizon couple of falsifying documents to acquire a City-owned property.

The complaint, which was filed with the Office of the Ombudsman last Sept. 24, alleges the Dizons committed plunder, graft, and corruption.

Despite these serious accusations, Dizon maintained that the council should focus on the COA findings instead of what she called “baseless charges.”

Response

City Councilor Cynthia Remedio, who filed the resolution, responded to Dizon’s statement.

“With regards to COA, well, it is the process of COA to make observations on the processes of the city. It is part of the audit process,” she said.

“The AOM (Audit Observation Memorandum) has already been duly responded to, and most have been complied with, so there is nothing to investigate as these processes are part of the checks and balances of the local government and the audit body,” she added.

Remedio further said that there is nothing criminal in the COA observation, while the case filed by Ligas involves a City property where it is in the interest of the City to look into and find out if there is some truth in it.

“The fact that our congresswoman, who is one of the accused in this case together with her husband, is deflecting the issue is alarming because as a public servant, she must not be afraid to meet the issue head-on and answer the allegations transparently,” Remedio said.

“What I want to clarify is that this is not an attack on them. There is a case filed regarding this matter, and we should really investigate it for the best interest of the City,” she added.

Defending Dizon

Meanwhile, Acting Vice Mayor Nerrisa Soon-Ruiz defended Dizon.

Ruiz said the council should investigate the sale of a piece of land in Barangay Looc during the early term of Cortes, who is currently serving a one-year suspension for appointing an official who lacked necessary qualifications.

“It would be good if they also investigate Lolypop Quano-Dizon. We should make a resolution for them to investigate the land in Barangay Looc that was sold for 50 pesos per square meter by Mayor Jonas Cortes during his first term,” Ruiz said.

She added that if the council is truly interested in protecting the City’s welfare, they should also probe this sale, which she described as a suspicious transaction.

The sale in question involved a 3.5-hectare reclaimed property that was sold in 2015 for P50 per square meter, amounting to only P1.79 million.

The price was far below the property’s market value in 2018, which was pegged at P12,000 per square meter or P429.8 million in total.

“There are still many other issues that we need to investigate because it’s clear this is fairly political, but ours is not political since it was brought up by the COA,” Ruiz said. / CAV