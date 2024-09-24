Lolypop, hubby face plunder, other raps

MULTIPLE charges have been filed before the Office of the Ombudsman against Mandaue City Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon and her husband, Barangay Opao Captain Nixon “Jojo” Ting Dizon.

The couple is accused of violating several provisions of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, alongside charges of accumulating wealth through fraudulent means and falsifying ownership records of a high-value property located in Barangay Centro.

Edward Dela Cerna Ligas, a radio broadcaster, sports analyst, and international boxing judge, filed a complaint for plunder, graft and corruption, falsification of public documents, including nine counts of falsification of their Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) and other related charges against the two public officials on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.

Ligas claims the respondents illegally acquired a 2,500-square-meter lot through falsified documents and undue influence.

According to his sworn affidavit, the couple allegedly used their political connections to facilitate the acquisition of the property, which had a recorded value of more than P70 million according to the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s 2022 zonal estimate.

In a statement, Lolypop said that “we have not done anything wrong or illegal” and that “the truth is on our side.”

“Krimen ba diay ang usa ka private citizen mopalit og yuta (Is it a crime for a private citizen to purchase land) from a private developer? We heard about the filing of cases against us only from media reports and we have not seen a copy of it yet so I cannot comment on the details yet,” she said.

Lolypop expressed confidence that when their explanation and evidence are heard, the charges will be dismissed.

Lawyers may argue that the alleged illegality has already surpassed the 20-year limit set by law and can no longer be prosecuted.

“We acquired the land more than 30 years ago. I was not even in public service yet. And now it has become a crime. Since when does a sale of P2 million constitute plunder unless the purpose of the charge is to malign our family?” she said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Regarding the SALN issue, it was previously addressed in a related case that has already been dismissed.

“Basta ting election na, we expect these types of harassment suits (during election season),” Lolypop said.

Lolypop is a known political figure not just in Mandaue but also across Cebu, owing to her family’s long-standing presence in local politics. Her grandfather, Alfredo Ouano, served as Mandaue City mayor for several terms, further entrenching the family’s influence in the city.

Meanwhile, Ligas highlighted in his affidavit that the property in question was part of a reclamation project under the City of Mandaue. Based on official records, the land was titled in the City’s name in 1993 after it was reclaimed.

However, Ligas alleges that three months prior to this, in 1992, the couple had already obtained the property and had it titled under their name.

He also claims that the couple’s relationship with Lolypop’s grandfather was instrumental in securing ownership of the property prior to the City’s reclamation efforts, raising significant doubts about the legality of the transaction.

Central to the complaint is the accusation of falsification of public documents. Ligas asserts that the couple presented fraudulent land documents to legitimize their ownership.

He pointed specifically to a 1996 document which allegedly confirmed the land under their ownership. However, Ligas argued that this confirmation could not have been based on any legitimate land survey since the land had not yet been reclaimed during the couple’s reported acquisition of the property.

Timing of filing

This discrepancy reveals what Ligas claims is the fraudulent nature of the transaction and the couple’s alleged deliberate intent to mislead public authorities to secure ownership.

He admitted that he intended to file these cases before the start of filing certificates of candidacy on October 1.

“I really timed this; honestly, I really did. Actually, this has been a long time coming; our printer just broke down because of the volume of work. Usually, when you file during election time, politicians will immediately say that it is politically motivated; that is often their response. But I don’t give a damn. The issue here is whether or not it is true that Lolypop and Jojo deceived or stole. That’s the main issue,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He mentioned having previously filed a case against suspended Mayor Jonas Cortes in 2011 for graft and corruption; however, that case was later dismissed.

Ligas believes that the couple’s alleged unlawful acquisition deprived Mandaue City of its rightful ownership and potential value from the property—value that could have contributed to infrastructure projects and public services.

He emphasized that had the property remained under City control, potential revenue could have supported community development initiatives benefiting Mandaue City’s growing population.

Aside from allegations of corruption and document falsification, Ligas also accused the couple of accumulating ill-gotten wealth through other unspecified means in his complaint.

He claims that their rise in assets does not reflect legitimate earnings as public servants and raises suspicions they may have used their positions to accumulate wealth unlawfully.

With complaints now before the Ombudsman, an evaluation process will soon begin to determine whether there is enough merit for formal charges.

The Office of the Ombudsman is tasked with reviewing documents and evidence presented by Ligas to assess if there is probable cause for further investigation or court proceedings.

Should these complaints prosper, both congresswoman Lolypop and her husband may face charges under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, which carries serious penalties including imprisonment and disqualification from holding public office.

Ligas urged prioritization from the Ombudsman for this case to ensure transparency and accountability. He stated that government scrutiny should extend to public officials involved in land ownership disputes—especially where reclamation projects have significantly increased land values.

He pointed out that this case represents only “the tip of the iceberg,” suggesting many other land deals in Mandaue City warrant closer examination to protect public interest over private gain.