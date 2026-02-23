London's biggest film night BAFTA 2026 winners, moments

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) returned to London with its annual celebration of screen artistry on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. It was an evening where prestige met plot twists and victory speeches shared space with shock snubs. The highest honors in British film unfolded under familiar chandeliers, but the story of this year’s Bafta Film Awards felt anything but predictable.

It was a night that crowned a sweeping epic, sidelined a heavily tipped contender and welcomed royalty back to the red carpet — most notably Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. The appearance marked the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales had attended the awards together in three years, following the arrest of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, over allegations of sharing confidential material with the late convicted Jeffrey Epstein.

Here’s how the drama played out when cinema’s finest gathered in London.