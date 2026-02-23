Cebu

London's biggest film night BAFTA 2026 winners, moments
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) returned to London with its annual celebration of screen artistry on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. It was an evening where prestige met plot twists and victory speeches shared space with shock snubs. The highest honors in British film unfolded under familiar chandeliers, but the story of this year’s Bafta Film Awards felt anything but predictable.

It was a night that crowned a sweeping epic, sidelined a heavily tipped contender and welcomed royalty back to the red carpet — most notably Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. The appearance marked the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales had attended the awards together in three years, following the arrest of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, over allegations of sharing confidential material with the late convicted Jeffrey Epstein.

Here’s how the drama played out when cinema’s finest gathered in London.

Bafta 2026: List of Winners

Best Film — One Battle After Another

Outstanding British Film — Hamnet

Leading Actress — Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Leading Actor — Robert Aramayo (I Swear)

Supporting Actress — Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Supporting Actor — Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Director — Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer — My Father’s Shadow

Film Not in the English Language — Sentimental Value

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema — Claire Binns

Documentary — Mr Nobody Against Putin

Animated Film — Zootropolis 2

Children’s & Family Film — Boong

Original Screenplay — Sinners

Adapted Screenplay — One Battle After Another

EE Rising Star Award (Public Vote) — Robert Aramayo

Original Score — Sinners (Ludwig Göransson)

Casting — I Swear

Cinematography — One Battle After Another

Costume Design — Frankenstein

Editing — One Battle After Another

Production Design — Frankenstein

Make-up & Hair — Frankenstein

Sound — F1

Special Visual Effects — Avatar: Fire and Ash

British Short Film — This Is Endometriosis

British Short Animation — Two Black Boys in Paradise

