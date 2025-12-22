Lone leptospirosis case confirmed in Mandaue

ONLY one leptospirosis case has been confirmed in Mandaue City this year despite dozens of suspected cases reported, according to the city’s health office, citing data from the Department of Health (DOH).

Debra Catulong, head of the Mandaue City Health Office, said DOH records show 62 suspected leptospirosis cases in the city as of Dec. 8, 2025, but only one case has been confirmed through laboratory testing.

Catulong explained that the large number of suspected cases does not necessarily indicate a surge in infections, as many patients are still awaiting confirmatory laboratory results.

She noted that laboratory confirmation for leptospirosis can take time, which is why most cases remain classified as suspected.

“This data covers the entire year as of December,” Catulong said, adding that the figures were consolidated by the DOH Regional Epidemiology Unit.

She emphasized that delays in laboratory processing are common and should not be interpreted as a failure to monitor or respond to the cases.

Despite the reported suspected cases, Catulong said the overall risk of leptospirosis transmission in Mandaue City remains relatively low at present.

She attributed this to the absence of widespread flooding, which is a major factor in the spread of the disease.

Transmission

Leptospirosis is commonly transmitted through contact with water or soil contaminated with the urine of infected animals, particularly during floods when people wade through floodwaters.

Catulong warned, however, that the situation could change if heavy rains return and flooding occurs.

“So far, the risk is not that high because there has been no flooding,” she said.

“But if the rains come back, flooding happens again, and people are exposed to floodwaters, the number of cases could increase.”

The health office continues to closely monitor suspected cases and coordinate with the DOH for laboratory confirmation and surveillance updates.

Catulong urged residents to remain cautious, practice proper hygiene, and avoid wading in floodwaters should heavy rains occur, as prevention remains the most effective defense against leptospirosis.

Health authorities also encouraged individuals experiencing symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, headache, or jaundice to seek medical attention immediately, as early detection and treatment are crucial in preventing severe complications. / ABC