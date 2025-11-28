Long delay in workers’ uniforms questioned

THE continued delay in the release of new City Hall uniforms, despite automatic deductions already made from employees’ salaries, has prompted calls for transparency and accountability within the Cebu City Government.

The issue was brought to light by Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. in a privilege speech on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, where he said the matter affects employee welfare, financial integrity, and the City’s obligation to follow Civil Service regulations.

Alcover explained that at the start of 2025, qualified employees received a P7,000 clothing allowance as mandated by the General Appropriations Act (GAA) and Department of Budget and Management guidelines.

Of this amount, P4,000 was automatically deducted from employees’ salaries in the first quarter as pre-payment for City-issued uniforms.

However, months have passed and not a single uniform has been released, Alcover said even though Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) head Henry Tomalabcad earlier assured workers the uniforms would be ready by May 2025.

No formal update or explanation has been given since.

Compounding the issue, Alcover said some employees were not renewed starting July 1, 2025, leaving them with salary deductions for uniforms that they will never get to receive.

He called the situation “unjust” saying it raises serious concerns on how the City manages employees’ funds.

Employee morale

He also cited Civil Service Commission rules that require government agencies to prescribe and provide for uniforms, including the updated dress code under the uniform guidelines.

With uniforms being mandatory, he said their timely release is both a legal and moral obligation.

Alcover warned the delay affects employee morale and undermines the professionalism the City Government expects from its workforce.

He questioned how government can demand discipline and uniform compliance when it has failed to provide the uniforms that employees already paid for.

He added that the City must also account for the funds collected and explain the status of procurement and the parties involved.

The Councilor asked the City Council to require Tomalabcad to submit a written explanation detailing the reasons behind the delay, the timeline for release, the status of procurement, and how the City plans to compensate those who are no longer in service. He also wants the HRDO to provide steps to prevent similar delays in the future.

Alcover said his appeal is not meant to discredit any office but to seek fairness and ensure responsible handling of public funds.

He said City Hall employees deserve clarity, and the Council must be given a complete accounting of what happened. / CAV