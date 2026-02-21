Long-idle drug rehab center set to open

AFTER sitting unused for six years, a fully built drug rehabilitation center in the town of Pinamungajan, southwest Cebu, is finally set to open its doors.

Following minor repairs, the Provincial Government is moving to revive the long-idle facility to help address the region’s shortage of treatment centers.

The facility, named the New Life Drug Rehabilitation Facility, is located behind the Pinamungajan District Hospital.

“Dr. Jose Maria Borromeo is the name of our district hospital in Pinamungajan. The lot was donated by the Borromeo family, and it was stated in the deed of donation that, as acknowledgment, the name should be included,” explained Noelie Mae Yañez, Health Education and Promotion Officer III.

Yañez said the facility will be placed under the management of the district hospital to ensure sustainable operations.

“It will be under the hospital to make operations more sustainable, and technically, it falls under the Provincial Health Office,” she said.

The rehabilitation center, donated by Globe Telecom Inc., was inaugurated in 2019 but has remained unused since then.

According to Yañez, natural disasters over the years caused damage to the structure, making repairs necessary before it can open.

“As the years went by, disasters occurred, such as earthquakes, floods and typhoons. Some tiles need repair, ceilings are sagging and unsuitable plants have grown around the area. We need general cleaning and repairs,” she said.

Engineers from the Provincial Engineering Office recently inspected the site to assess the cost of repairs.

“Our engineers conducted an evaluation and costing of what is needed. We are waiting for the report, and our target is to recommend to the Governor the budget required so the facility can be fully operational,” Yañez said, noting that the project is a priority of the current provincial administration.

The facility will initially cater to male patients only and will have a 50-bed capacity.

“The plan is to admit males only for now since the facility is just starting operations, and security would be more challenging if males and females were housed together,” Yañez said.

Once operational, the center is expected to help decongest existing rehabilitation facilities in the region, including the male Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Argao, operated by the Department of Health (DOH), and the female facility in Jagobiao, Mandaue City.

“The TRC in Argao is always full, and many of its clients are from Cebu province. It is timely that we open so we can better serve our fellow Cebuanos,” she said.

Yañez added that the facility can also accommodate plea-bargain clients and persons deprived of liberty who require inpatient rehabilitation.

“Once we open, they can be referred to us, especially if they are from Cebu province. This will ensure they are not kept in jails if they have no other facility to go to,” she said.

The province is currently finalizing manpower and operational requirements and will apply for a license to operate from the DOH once repairs are completed. / ABC