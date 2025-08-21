Long queues, hours of waiting at LTO Subangdaku despite scheduling system

PEOPLE from different parts of Cebu continued to endure long lines at the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Subangdaku, Mandaue City, with some arriving as early as 8 a.m. but still waiting for hours to complete their transactions.

One motorist, Roberto Ochea, a resident of Lapu-Lapu City, expressed frustration over the slow process.

“There were a lot of people the last time, but now it’s fewer since it’s a holiday. The schedule given to me was on the 21st, so I really came back today. I arrived at 8:20 a.m. but until now, I still haven’t been called and it’s already 12 noon. I already ate earlier. They also took my paper again. I’ve been waiting for more than four hours,” he said in Cebuano.

Others remained hopeful that the scheduling system will help ease congestion.

Johnny Cervantes from Carcar City said he found it more practical to set an appointment, even if it meant waiting longer before finally getting his license plate.

“It’s better with the schedule, like today when I came, I just set a schedule so that when I return, I can get it right away. So I will be able to get my plate on September 3. Even if it takes more than a week, we already processed it at the LTO in Carcar but we were referred here to Mandaue LTO. The last time, I wasn’t able to make it since we were told to go to the LTO in Carcar,” Cervantes said.

Despite efforts to streamline services through an appointment system, many still faced hours-long waits.

Motorists remain hopeful for improvements, as long queues and delays continue to be part of the daily struggle in processing vehicle documents and license plates. (ABC)