LONGi, Sungrow, and DJ Solar Corp bring solar technology roadshow to Cebu

Solar technology companies LONGi and Sungrow, together with their Philippine distribution partner DJ SOLAR CORP., bring an afternoon of technical presentations, product insights, and industry networking to Cebu on October 24, 2026, for an exclusive solar technology roadshow.
Scheduled from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at G/F Atrium D, SM City Cebu, Mabolo, Cebu City, the roadshow highlights advances in photovoltaic (PV) modules, inverter solutions, and smart energy systems. It explores how these technologies contribute to solar project performance, structural safety, and long-term energy yield.
Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to leading the global transition to green energy through solar technology innovation. With business operations spanning more than 160 countries and regions, the company has ranked first globally in cumulative monocrystalline silicon wafer shipments over the past decade, while its module shipments have consistently ranked among the top two in the past six years. Its portfolio covers monocrystalline silicon wafers, solar cells and modules, distributed generation and utility-scale photovoltaic solutions, building-integrated solar applications, and green hydrogen equipment and solutions.
Sungrow, a global renewable energy technology company, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for more than 29 years. As of June 2026, the company had installed more than 1,100 gigawatts (GW) of power electronic converters worldwide. Recognized by BloombergNEF as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company, Sungrow supports clean energy projects globally through its technology and a network of 520 service outlets. Its work is guided by a commitment to bridging the way toward a sustainable future through innovation and service.
Established in Manila in 2025, DJ SOLAR CORP. specializes in the wholesale distribution of solar products and provides technical consulting for complete photovoltaic system solutions. With warehouses in Cavite, Cebu, and Davao City, the company supports customers nationwide. Its product portfolio includes LONGi solar modules, inverters, mounting systems, DC cables, and energy storage solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Guided by a commitment to customer service and mutually beneficial partnerships, DJ SOLAR CORP. combines local product availability with professional technical support.
The roadshow brings together the three companies to share product knowledge and technical insights with participants interested in solar energy applications and project development. (Sponsored Content)