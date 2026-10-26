LONGi, Sungrow, and DJ Solar Corp bring solar technology roadshow to Cebu

Solar technology companies LONGi and Sungrow, together with their Philippine distribution partner DJ SOLAR CORP., bring an afternoon of technical presentations, product insights, and industry networking to Cebu on October 24, 2026, for an exclusive solar technology roadshow.

Scheduled from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at G/F Atrium D, SM City Cebu, Mabolo, Cebu City, the roadshow highlights advances in photovoltaic (PV) modules, inverter solutions, and smart energy systems. It explores how these technologies contribute to solar project performance, structural safety, and long-term energy yield.

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to leading the global transition to green energy through solar technology innovation. With business operations spanning more than 160 countries and regions, the company has ranked first globally in cumulative monocrystalline silicon wafer shipments over the past decade, while its module shipments have consistently ranked among the top two in the past six years. Its portfolio covers monocrystalline silicon wafers, solar cells and modules, distributed generation and utility-scale photovoltaic solutions, building-integrated solar applications, and green hydrogen equipment and solutions.