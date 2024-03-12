Looc, Mandaue fire guts 300 houses

AROUND 300 houses were destroyed by a fire that hit an area under the Mactan-Mandaue Bridge in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Senior Fire Inspector Leo Andicoy of the Bureau of Fire Mandaue City Office said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

He said around P1.2 million worth of damage to properties has been reported.

The blaze was placed under third alarm at 12:22 p.m. before it was eventually declared under control at 12:42 p.m. and fully extinguished by 2:16 p.m.

The victims of the fire are currently being housed at the Looc Gymnasium, which is being used as their evacuation center. (HIC)