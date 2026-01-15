Look up, Cebu: where to watch fireworks for Sinulog 2026

Fireworks have become an essential part of the Sinulog experience, serving as a visual culmination of days filled with devotion, culture and celebration. As Cebu prepares for Sinulog 2026, several key locations across the city will host fireworks displays, offering festivalgoers a range of viewing experiences from grand finales tied to major performances to scenic vantage points overlooking the city skyline.

Here are some of the notable places where you can watch fireworks during the Sinulog 2026 celebrations:

1. Abellana Sports Complex

Fireworks at Abellana are scheduled at the end of the Sinulog Grand Parade and Grand Finale performances on Jan. 18, 2026. This location is ideal for those who plan to stay for the full program, as the fireworks serve as a fitting conclusion to the day’s major events.

2. SM City Cebu – Illuminight: Drone and Pyro Show

SM City Cebu will hold its Illuminight: Drone and Pyro Show on Jan. 18, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the North Wing Expansion. With fireworks and a coordinated drone display, this presentation highlights a more contemporary approach to festival entertainment while remaining accessible to families and mall-goers.

3. Ayala Center Cebu – Light Up the Sky: Grand Fireworks

Scheduled for Jan. 18, 2026, at 9 p.m., Light Up the Sky at Ayala Center Cebu’s Mall Grounds offers a traditional fireworks experience in a central, open-air setting. The venue provides a relaxed atmosphere for viewers who prefer a festive yet organized environment to conclude Sinulog night.

4. TOPS Lookout – Sinulog sa TOPS

For those seeking a panoramic view of Cebu, Sinulog sa TOPS will feature a 10-minute fireworks show on Jan. 18, 2026, at 8 p.m. Watching fireworks from an elevated vantage point offers a distinct perspective, with the city lights below complementing the display above.

5. Mandani Bay – Sinulog Cultural Show and Grand Fireworks Display

Mandani Bay is slated to host its Sinulog Cultural Show and Grand Fireworks Display on January 17, 2026, with gates opening at 4:30 a.m. Unlike other venues, this event has cultural performances alongside fireworks.

6. SM Seaside City Cebu – Grand Pyro Display

SM Seaside City Cebu will cap off Sinulog night with a Grand Pyro Display at the L3 Skypark on Jan. 18, 2026 at 9 p.m. The open space and coastal setting will provide an expansive viewing area, making it a popular option for those who want to experience fireworks in a spacious, outdoor environment.

The Sinulog celebration will surely bring in more high-spirited whimsy to the already festive atmosphere of the weekend, with the city skyline lit up in resplendent color and spirit, honoring the true core of the biggest festival in the country.