Lookout in Barangay Punta Princesa shooting incident nabbed in drug bust

A MAN who acted as lookout during a shooting incident in Sitio Tuburan, Tres de Abril Street, Barangay Punta Princesa, on Friday dawn was apprehended in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Bonbonan, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 20.

The operation was headed by Police Major Eraño Regidor, chief of the Labangon Police Station, which resulted in the arrest of Rachel Caparida Daan, 27, of Sitio Tarcom, Barangay Lahug.

Taken from the suspect were 295 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P2,006,000.

Regidor claimed that some witnesses saw Daan and the gunman leaving Sitio Tuburan following the shooting death of another suspected drug personality, Joshua Sy.

It was found that Daan has a pending murder case in court after shooting someone in Sitio Tarcom, Lahug,

He was also known as a hitman for a drug personality.

His father, Ruel, is currently detained at the Cebu City Jail.

Ruel was discovered in possession of P408,000 worth of alleged shabu during a buy-bust conducted by the Mabolo police on October 20, 2022.

Major Regidor, the head of the Mabolo Police Station at the time, oversaw the anti-illegal drug operation. (AYB, TPT)