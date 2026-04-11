Mandaue City official warns of 'dangling cable' hazards on city roads

MANDAUE City Councilor Eugene Andaya is calling for urgent action to fix low-hanging wires that clutter the city’s streets. As the chairman of the committee on disaster risk reduction and management, Andaya is urging the City Engineering Office (CEO) to work closely with internet and cable providers to prevent serious accidents.

A growing danger on the streets

Low-hanging cables have become a common sight along both major highways and smaller barangay roads. According to Andaya, the problem has grown as more telecommunication companies install internet lines at unsafe heights.

These wires are especially dangerous when large vehicles, like container vans and ten-wheeler trucks, pass through. Because the lines are too low, they often get caught on the trucks and snap, falling onto the road and creating traps for others.

Protecting motorists and pedestrians

The risk is highest for those on two wheels. Motorcyclists are at constant risk of getting tangled in loose wires, which can lead to life-threatening crashes.

“These wires have caused accidents," Andaya warned. "It’s very dangerous for Mandauehanons and even for others passing through the city.”

Several areas have been identified as hotspots for these "spaghetti" wires, including:

• Barangay Pagsabungan

• Plaridel St.

• Barangay Labogon

• Barangay Paknaan

A call for better coordination

Andaya noted that the problem often returns because companies sometimes install cables at night without talking to local officials first. He remembers a time when things were more organized.

“Before, when I was still a barangay councilor in Paknaan, we would call the telcos and require them to coordinate and secure permits before installing," he said.

While the City has sent out engineering teams to clear wires in the past, a new resolution has been filed to "refresh" that effort and ensure the cleanup continues.

Safety over penalties

For now, the focus is on fixing the problem rather than punishing the companies involved. Councilor Andaya emphasized that the goal is simple: keeping the people of Mandaue safe.

“There may be no penalties yet, but what we want is for them to properly install their lines so no one gets hurt,” Andaya said. He is calling on both government agencies and private companies to take responsibility before the next accident happens. / ABC