Loot urges Garma to reveal EJK details

REGIONAL police officials may be indifferent to recent revelations by retired police colonel Royina Garma, but for former Daanbantayan mayor Vicente Loot, they offer renewed hope for justice.

When asked for comment on Garma’s statements during a congressional inquiry, regional police officials declined, stating that the matter is considered a cold case.

Loot, a survivor of a 2018 ambush, has urged Garma to disclose all details regarding his attack and other extrajudicial killings in Cebu. In an interview with SunStar, he called on Garma to reveal the identities of those behind his attack and to address other extrajudicial killings (EJKs) in Region 7.

“Her total disclosure,” Loot said, “will resolve nearly all EJKs in the region and bring justice to grieving families of innocent victims.”

Loot voiced support for the quad committee’s investigation, expressing belief that it could shed light on multiple cases linked to the former Cebu City Police Office chief. He acknowledged the emotional toll of the events on his family and others, sharing that they have “placed everything in God’s merciful hands.”

“I believe in karma, not Garma — unless she has become remorseful and repentant,” Loot added.

He expressed confidence in Congress, saying, “We trust in Congress’ wisdom and await their resolution on all EJK cases, including mine, so that overdue justice will be served to all.”

Garma’s statements during the October 22 congressional hearing have intensified scrutiny of the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign and EJKs in Cebu. Her revelations have sparked calls for a deeper investigation into Cebu’s alleged “open secret” of law enforcement involvement in EJKs across Region 7.

“My family and I will be forever grateful to the Quad Committee, led by Congressman Ace Barbers. I pray that this investigation will expand beyond Cebu to other regions. Many innocent victims seek justice,” Loot said, criticizing Garma and former National Police Commission commissioner Edilberto Leonardo for seeking to “save their necks.”

Regional police officials indicated that the cases of Loot and the two PDEA agents’ killings are now with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and are deemed cold cases.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), a cold case is an unsolved investigation with no significant leads for an extended period, often due to insufficient evidence or witnesses. However, cold cases may be reopened if new evidence or information emerges.

It remains unclear if Garma’s revelations could prompt a reopening of the case.

During the congressional hearing, Garma stated that the ambush of Loot and the 2018 killings of two PDEA agents in Cebu were linked to the anti-drug reward system. Former President Duterte had previously accused Loot of being a “drug protector” in northern Cebu, although Garma did not provide further details on who ordered the ambush on Loot or the PDEA agents’ killings.

Meanwhile, Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura, Loot’s stepson, shared with SunStar Cebu that it is not too late for Garma to repent before God and those she has wronged.

“Those were trying times for our family, and we have already placed it in God’s hands,” Shimura said, adding, “Justice should be served for those who lost loved ones, including my innocent stepfather and our family, who were with him on that fateful day. We’re moving forward, grateful each day to the Lord for the gift of life.”

Garma also informed congressmen that the deaths of PDEA agents Earl Rallos and Von Rian Tecson were part of anti-drug operations, revealing that those involved in the killings received payments of approximately P20,000.

She explained that cash rewards for these operations ranged from P20,000 to P1 million, depending on the target.

Rallos, a PDEA assistant operations officer in Cebu, was ambushed and killed on Villalon Street in Cebu City on July 27, 2018.

Witnesses reported that a gunman fired at Rallos in his vehicle and then pursued him as he tried to escape.

Just 12 days later, Tecson, another PDEA operative, was shot dead in Carcar City, marking another grim chapter in Cebu’s series of drug-related killings. /JPS