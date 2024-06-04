Lopena runs circles around Insular Square

ERVIN Lopena put on a show, scoring 30 points to lead the 04 The Win-2004 past the Insular Square-2005, 93-62, in Division B of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 last Sunday at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Lopena shot 13-of-26 from the field and added 11 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in an impressive performance to open 2004’s campaign this season. Franco Te was equally productive, getting 23 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and five steals to help 2004 get off to a victorious start.

Batch 2005 led by two at halftime, 31-29, but 2004 owned the second half, outscoring its foes 64-31 in that stretch to author the dominant win.

In other Division B games, the ZLREJ Trading and Construction-2010 hacked out a close 53-50 win over the Subtero-2006. This match was closely fought until the end but 2010 pulled off all the stops in the endgame to come up victorious.

Jasper Diaz had 22 points and 17 rebounds for the winning side.

Lastly, the Puresteel Manufacturing-2011 walloped the ZeroNine-2009, 95-53. Batch 2011 got the jump on their foes in this game, establishing a 25-15 lead after the first. They never looked back after that strong start.

Bernard Chioson had 31 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in a terrific show of force for the athletic forward. Bradley Bacaltos and Kiefer Lim also made significant contributions, tallying 18 and 13 markers respectively for 2011.

Niel Benedicto had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Batch 2009. / JNP