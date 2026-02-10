Lopez hints at foreign boyfriend

Actress Sanya Lopez shared details about a “diamond promise ring” she wore during the third anniversary special episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.

Lopez said the ring was a gift from a “mystery guy,” whom she implied is her current romantic partner.

During the episode, she appeared alongside her Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre co-stars Glaiza de Castro, Kylie Padilla and Gabbi Garcia.

When asked by host Boy Abunda to complete the sentence “What I want in a man is…,” Lopez answered, “a foreigner,” prompting laughter from the group.

“Tito Boy, 10 years in the making ito — we’ve been waiting for this,” Garcia joked.

Lopez added that her friends were among the first to know about her relationship, saying they were “number one excited” for her even before anything became public. / TRC S