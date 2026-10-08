Lorega projects decays

MORE than four years after its original completion deadline, a five-story tenement housing project in Barangay Lorega-San Miguel, Cebu City, remains unfinished, leaving at least 170 urban poor families waiting for the homes promised by the City Government.

The City had already spent P108.46 million on the project by the end of 2025. But a Commission on Audit (COA) inspection on March 16, 2026, found the partly built structure showing signs of deterioration and dilapidation.

The project was supposed to be the pilot of the City’s socialized housing program. Instead, its stalled construction has raised questions over how the project was implemented, why it was not formally terminated and whether public funds were spent properly.

In 2021, the construction of two housing projects, also called medium-rise buildings, began in Lorega-San Miguel, and one of them was eventually completed by a land developer.

The unfinished project is funded by the City Government.

A project delayed from the start

The contract was signed on Oct. 27, 2020, for P227.5 million through negotiated procurement after two failed biddings. The contractor was given 300 days to complete the project, with an original deadline of Aug. 30, 2021.

Three work suspensions totaling 397 days pushed the target completion date to Sept. 30, 2022.

By that date, however, the project was only 48 percent complete, resulting in a negative slippage of 52 percent.

The contractor was served a notice to terminate in October 2022 after the delays. Its appeal to finish the project was denied by the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) in November, and the department later issued a report affirming that there were valid grounds to terminate the contract.

But the termination was never formally completed, according to COA in its audit report.

State auditors found no record that the mayor had issued the required notice of decision. Copies of any resolutions from the termination review committee were also not on file.

This left the City without a formal termination record even though the contractor had already been found to have delayed the project.

The acting city engineer told COA during the audit exit conference that the project had already been terminated. He acknowledged, however, that the DEPW had only an electronic copy of the notice of termination.

Why the unfinished contract matters

A formal termination could have allowed the City to take over the contract and hire another contractor to complete the structure, COA said.

Instead, the unfinished project continued to tie up public funds without delivering the intended housing units.

COA said the P108.46 million already spent, without a commensurate level of construction, indicated possible wastage of public funds. The payments could also be subject to audit disallowance.

The audit report said the deficiencies prevented auditors from fully determining whether the project’s disbursements were proper, valid and legal.

Questions over work suspensions

State auditors also questioned the three suspension orders issued during construction.

The orders were prepared at different times between January and October 2021, but all were received by the contractor on Oct. 13, 2021. This made it difficult for auditors to establish whether the orders were authentic and valid and whether construction had actually stopped during the suspension periods. The reasons cited in the suspension orders included the lack of approved designs and permits.

The mayor during this time was Edgardo Labella, who served from 2019 until his death on Nov. 19, 2021. His term was completed by the vice mayor, Michael Rama, who later won a full term in the 2022 elections but was later suspended, dismissed and disqualified from public office for various cases.

According to COA, the problems were the contractor’s responsibility and did not justify extensions of the completion period. But the City also contributed to the delay.

The DEPW took another 108 days to approve the project designs. COA said the delay could have been avoided if the department’s preliminary plans had been prepared with due diligence. Those plans contained erroneous building setbacks and easements, it said.

Construction began without permits

The project also began before the required permits were secured. Construction started in January 2021, but the project obtained its locational clearance only in July 2021 and its building permit in March 2022.

COA said starting construction without the required permits violated the National Building Code.

The DEPW said the early construction was allowed because the project was a flagship undertaking under Labella’s 10-point agenda. It also said the permit application was already being processed when foundation work began.

For COA, however, the absence of the required permits remained an audit concern.

COA questions the project’s cost

The audit also raised questions about the project’s P227.5-million contract price.

A technical review by COA placed the project’s cost at P184.66 million. The difference was P42.84 million, meaning the contract price was 23.2 percent higher than the auditors’ evaluation.

State auditors found what they considered overstated quantities for several construction items, including concrete works, steel reinforcement, masonry and waterproofing.

They also found higher rates for overhead, profit and value-added tax than those prescribed by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The DEPW told COA it was still preparing its justification for the cost difference.

What happens to the building now

COA recommended that Mayor Nestor Archival form a contract termination review committee to determine the project’s status.

It also recommended that the City assess the building’s structural condition and consider completing the project through a takeover. The city engineer was asked to justify the suspension orders and explain the difference between the contract price and the technical cost evaluation.

The DEPW said it had evaluated the structure, prepared a program of works for its completion and would coordinate with COA’s Regional Technical Audit Group on the next steps.

The department was also still preparing its explanations on the suspension orders and cost difference.

For the 170 urban poor families who were supposed to benefit from the project, the question remains when, or whether, they will finally be able to move into the homes planned for them. / CAV