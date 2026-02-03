Lorejo emerges as Miss World Philippines 2026 frontrunner

JAYVEE Lyn Lorejo of Davao Region has emerged as one of the early favorites in the ongoing Miss World Philippines 2026 pageant.

The 25-year-old first-time pageant contestant gained early attention after being named Darling of the Press.

“I got overwhelmed because there were so many of us and I was chosen as Darling of the Press. I think it’s the first time someone from Davao Region has won this title at Miss World Philippines,” Lorejo said.

With Cebu not fielding a representative this year, many Visayan pageant fans have expressed support for Lorejo.

She said she is grateful for the encouragement. “I know how solid pageant fans from Cebu are. I hope they continue to support me all the way to the international stage,” she added.

The Miss World Philippines coronation night will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, featuring 24 candidates from local and international Filipino communities.

Lorejo was in Cebu last week as part of the pageant’s charity activities. She is the founder of Pangga Project, an advocacy focused on elderly care inspired by her grandmother.

A flight attendant by profession, Lorejo said her pageant preparations include strict diet, runway training, Q&A coaching and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She cited Miss World 2013 Megan Young as one of her inspirations. / TRC