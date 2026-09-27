Lost a tooth? Science may one day grow it back

SCIENTISTS are now working on something that could one day completely change the way we think about dentistry: growing human teeth. According to a BBC report published on July 19, 2026, researchers around the world are developing regenerative dental treatments that could potentially allow damaged teeth to repair themselves — or eventually replace missing teeth with biological, lab-grown ones.

Researchers have already managed to coax stem cells into becoming cells that produce enamel and dentine, creating tooth-like structures in the laboratory, while other teams have produced developing human-like tooth structures in animals. Anne George, a professor of oral biology quoted by the BBC, described regenerative dentistry as a potential “paradigm shift” because it focuses on healing rather than simply repairing damage. Researcher Ana Angelova Volponi also told the BBC, “Rather than just trying to patch what has been damaged, we could use a biological replacement.”

For the Philippines, this research is particularly interesting because tooth decay and gum disease affect millions of Filipinos. The Philippine Dental Association (PDA) has reported that around seven out of 10 Filipinos, or 72 percent of the population, have dental caries or tooth decay. PDA executive secretary Sheryl Lantican said much of the available data comes from schoolchildren aged five to 12 and noted that tooth decay has become a leading reason children are absent from school. She also said, based on her professional experience, that workers sometimes miss work because they are dealing with severe toothache. The PDA also reported that about five out of 10 Filipinos suffer from various gum or periodontal diseases, which can affect not only the gums but also the underlying bone.

The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) has emphasized that many dental and oral problems are highly preventable. DOH official Manuel Vallesteros put it bluntly: “We always think that dentistry is expensive, but it is dental neglect that is expensive.” That makes the idea of regenerative dentistry especially intriguing. Instead of relying entirely on drilling, fillings, crowns, extractions and implants after damage has occurred, scientists are investigating whether the body’s own biological processes can be harnessed to rebuild tooth tissue.

But there is a major reality check: scientists are not yet growing replacement teeth that Filipinos — or anyone else — can simply get at a dental clinic. The technology remains experimental and researchers still need to figure out how to reliably create a complete, functional tooth with enamel, dentine, roots, nerves, blood supply and the tissues that securely anchor it in the jaw.

Still, the possibility is incredible. Imagine a future where losing a tooth doesn’t automatically mean replacing it with an artificial implant, but instead doctors could use regenerative medicine to encourage your body to grow a biological replacement. It may still be years away, but the research suggests that the future of dentistry could eventually move from simply repairing what we’ve lost to helping the body rebuild it. / JAT S