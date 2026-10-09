Lost hiker found after overnight search

AFTER a nonstop search by authorities, the woman earlier reported missing after getting lost in a trail area in Barangay Pamutan, an upland part of Cebu City, has been found.

The woman, identified only by the alias “Shane,” 23, went missing at around 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2026.

She was found at around 5:00 a.m. on Oct. 9, according to Ferl John Pacaldo, head of operations of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), who confirmed it.

Based on information gathered, Shane reportedly went up the mountain alone and did not return.

Her family posted on social media that she was missing and asked for help.

During the search and rescue operation, authorities found her belongings in an abandoned house in Sitio Huya, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

She is believed to have lost her way and could no longer remember the trail.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. / JDG