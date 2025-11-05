Lost upland forest worsens flood crisis

THE devastating floods that swept through Barangay Bacayan in Cebu City during Typhoon Tino were not just the result of torrential rains; they were the product of years of rapid urbanization, loss of forest cover and weakened natural drainage in the city’s upland areas.

City Councilor Joel Garganera, who chairs the committee on environment and serves as vice chair of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, stated that the rapid spread of subdivisions and cemented roads in mountain barangays has disrupted the natural flow and absorption of rainwater.

“The water from the mountains could no longer be absorbed by the soil, and that one triggered the strong water current that hit Bacayan,” Garganera told SunStar Cebu in an interview on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

He emphasized that the loss of vegetation has made upland communities more vulnerable to flash floods, as the soil can no longer retain heavy rainfall.

Garganera observed that Cebu City’s landscape has changed dramatically over the past five decades. He pointed out that the issue is not only the loss of trees but also the migration of people who have settled in the uplands.

“If we compare the city to what it was 50 years ago, the difference is huge,” he said.

Many subdivisions have been built in mountain areas that were once covered with trees, which naturally helped absorb rainwater. Now, large portions of land have been cemented, worsening surface runoff during heavy rains.

He also critically noted the city’s lack of proper water retention systems.

“We don’t have any water retention at all, sad to say,” Garganera said, adding that the city’s waterways have been encroached upon by both informal settlers and large establishments, causing rivers to narrow over time.

“Our rivers are getting narrower,” he stated.

Misplaced blame and environmental degradation

Some residents had claimed the floodwaters originated from Barangay Lusaran, located farther upland. However, Garganera clarified that it would be unfair to blame Lusaran alone.

He explained that while Lusaran lies within Cebu City’s upland watershed system, the direct flow of the Butuanon River does not pass through it. Barangay Lusaran is home to a major water catchment area and the Lusaran Dam, which supplies water to the metropolitan system.

During heavy downpours, the steep terrain in Lusaran and nearby mountain barangays causes rapid surface runoff that naturally flows downhill into tributaries feeding the Butuanon River. When this runoff converges with already swollen waterways, low-lying areas such as Bacayan bear the brunt

of the flooding.

This environmental degradation — the loss of forest cover and the rapid expansion of residential developments — has reduced the soil’s ability to absorb water. This has turned natural drainage channels into fast-moving floodways whenever heavy rains occur.

Garganera said this may explain why areas that had never experienced major flooding before were among the most affected during Tino.

“The barangays that never had flooding in the past are now among those experiencing it badly,” he said.

Call for long-term solutions

Garganera emphasized the urgent need for long-term rehabilitation and prevention measures, including reforestation, restoring waterways and stricter enforcement against riverbank settlements.

“We should start restoring our waterways and prohibit people from living along riverbanks. The volume of water we’re seeing now is no longer normal,” he stressed.

The Cebu City Government remains on red alert as rescue, relief, and clearing operations continue for affected residents. As of Wednesday, 12 people, as young as one year old, were confirmed dead and four others remained missing in Bacayan.

Barangay Captain Jenelyn Leyson told SunStar Cebu they had warned residents, especially those living near the river, about the possibility of flooding and informed them about the available evacuation centers.

Leyson said the fatalities were among those who resided within the three-meter easement along the river. / CAV WITH REPORTS FROM DPS