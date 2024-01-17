Lot 937 occupants to move to Capitol lot in Apas

AFTER being affected by a demolition in November 2022, the residents of Lot 937 in Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Apas, Cebu City, will soon move to a location owned by the Capitol in the same barangay.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia met with representatives of Century Horizons, the developer of the property designated for the relocation of 167 households that were affected by the demolition.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, Cebu City Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor executive director Ronald Anthony Antipuesto Librando and the officers of Lot 937 Homeowners Association also joined the meeting.

“We are very happy that the governor has been aggressive in implementing this because this is what she promised,” retired army colonel Jefferson Omandam, officer of the association, told Capitol’s online news portal Sugbo News, in a mix of English and Cebuano.

The 8,000-square-meter relocation site in Barangay Apas was among the 16 lots turned over by the Department of National Defense to the Cebu Provincial Government.

Lot 1112 in Barangay Apas was set aside by Cebu Province and Cebu City to be the relocation site for the affected residents during the administration of former governor and now Vice Governor Hilario Davide III.

Governor Garcia honored the agreement.

The Capitol officials will soon meet with the affected households to set the conditions and timetable for the project.

The governor will give these households the option to own their relocation lots through the Pag-ibig Fund’s home loan financing.