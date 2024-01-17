Lot 937 occupants to relocate to Capitol-owned property in Barangay Apas

AFTER being affected by the demolition in November 2022, the residents of property 937 in Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Apas, Cebu City, would soon move to a location owned by the Capitol in the said barangay.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia held a meeting with the representatives of Century Horizons, the developer of the property designated for the relocation of 167 households that were affected by the demolition.

Cebu City Vice Raymond Garcia, Cebu City Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor executive director Ronald Anthony Antipuesto Librando, and the officers of Lot 937 Homeowner’s Association also joined the meeting.

“We are very happy gyud nga si Governor pud aggressive nga ma-implement na gyud ni kay iya man ni promise niadto,” retired Army Colonel Jefferson Omandam, an officer of the homeowner’s association, told Capitol’s online news portal Sugbo News.

The 8,000-square meter relocation site in Barangay Apas was part of the 16 lots that had been turned over by the Department of National Defense to the Cebu Provincial Government.

Lot 1112 in Barangay Apas was set aside by Cebu Province and Cebu City to be the relocation site for the affected residents during the administration of former governor and now Vice Governor Hilario Davide III.

Governor Garcia honored the aforementioned agreement.

The Capitol officials will soon have a meeting with the affected households to settle on conditions and establish a timetable for the project.

The governor will also give these households the option to own their relocation lots through Pag-ibig's home loan financing, similar to other lot settlement procedures managed by the Capitol. (With PR)