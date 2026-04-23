Lotlot, Matet, Kenneth skip Nora Aunor memorial Mass

Lotlot, Matet and Kenneth de Leon did not attend the memorial Mass organized by Ian de Leon for their mother, National Artist Nora Aunor, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Instead, Aunor’s adopted children held a separate Mass at St. John Paul II Parish in Eastwood, Quezon City.

Reports said Lotlot and her siblings chose to keep their distance after Ian assumed responsibility for handling the legal aspects of Aunor’s estate.

In a statement, Lotlot’s legal counsel said there is no known last will and testament assigning sole authority over the estate.

“To our client’s knowledge, there is no last will and testament executed assigning sole administration and authority to the estate of their mother. Ms. de Leon is not after any inheritance nor seeking any gain… She has stepped away completely, and this was a conscious and respectful decision,” the statement read.

It was also alleged that Lotlot was not consulted regarding the matter, contrary to Ian’s earlier statement in an interview with ANC. However, she has chosen to remain silent out of respect for her mother’s memory. / TRC