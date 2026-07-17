Lou Yanong opens up about shingles affecting her face

FORMER Pinoy Big Brother housemate Lou Yanong revealed that battling shingles made her realize the importance of taking care of her health.

Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash and can affect the nerves. In some cases, it may also cause swelling and severe discomfort.

Speaking during the final callbacks of the Century Tuna Superbods Era 2026, Yanong recalled how the illness became a turning point in her life.

“Last year, I had a very rough time. It was a turning point. I had shingles. I was doing a show called ‘Roja,’ and I wasn’t taking care of myself. It took the most valuable thing in my life, which is my face. It was right here. I was like, ‘How can I make money if my face is messed up?’”

She added that the experience changed her perspective and inspired her to face her fears.

“But yeah, you know, it’s a mindset shift. So I’m here just facing my fears, shaking in my bikini, honestly. I’ve never done this, but I am here, and I hope I can inspire other people by doing the same. I wanna bring you guys in my journey to just break the self-limiting beliefs, gaining confidence through repetition, and learning to be selfish to be able to be more selfless.”

Yanong is among the Top 40 finalists of Century Tuna Superbods Era 2026, with the date of the grand finals yet to be announced. / TRC S