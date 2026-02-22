Loud mufflers? Expect fines soon

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 will begin intensified enforcement operations against motor vehicles with non-compliant or modified mufflers starting Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.

LTO 7, in a statement on Sunday, Feb. 22, said the move is in compliance with a directive from the Office of the Assistant Secretary ordering stricter implementation of regulations on vehicle noise and unauthorized exhaust modifications.

The action follows numerous complaints received by the main office about motor vehicles and motorcycles on public roads generating loud and disruptive noise.

Authorities warned that motorcycles and other vehicles found using illegal or excessively loud mufflers will be apprehended and penalized under existing laws.

Penalty

According to the LTO website, vehicles violating the national sound level standard translates to a penalty amounting to P5,000.

LTO said penalties may also include impounding and a mandatory replacement of the exhaust pipes right there at the impounding area.

The prohibition of muffler modifications is documented in Memorandum MVL-2026-025, signed by LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao, and addressed to all concerned offices and officials nationwide.

The agency reiterated Section 34 of Republic Act No. 4136, also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, which mandates that motor vehicle mufflers must not be altered or removed.

It also reminded the public of Section 5.2.7 of Department Order No. 2010-32, which prohibits muffler modifications.

LTO 7 authorities urged motorists not to be swayed by misinformation or misleading advice circulating on social media, including posts from vloggers or groups seeking engagement through likes, shares, and comments.

“Do not be swayed by misinformation or misleading advice circulated by social media pages, vloggers, or individuals who profit from your engagement… while you face the legal consequences of non-compliance,” said LTO-7.

“Seek the truth from official sources, not from those peddling disinformation for engagement. Be a responsible motorist — follow the law!” the agency added. / DPC