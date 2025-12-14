‘Love, Joy, Hope: The ABS-CBN Christmas Special’ celebrates Filipino stories, talent

TRUE to tradition, ABS-CBN brought together its brightest stars on stage to spread holiday cheer and remind everyone of the power of coming together as a family and community in its highly anticipated “Love, Joy, Hope: The ABS-CBN 2025 Christmas Special.”

The special featured world-class production numbers from some of the country’s best performers, including the “ASAP” family, “It’s Showtime” hosts, casts of “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” “Roja,” “What Lies Beneath,” “PBB Celebrity Collab” housemates, leading men and women, love teams, Star Magic artists, industry icons, and various OPM acts.

The cast of ABS-CBN’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entries, “Call Me Mother,” headlined by Vice Ganda and “Love You So Bad,” which stars Bianca de Vera, Dustin Yu, and Will Ashley, also took the center stage to bring laughter and romance to viewers.

Get chills as you witness all artists come together as one family to sing ABS-CBN’s viral and heartwarming Christmas ID, “Love, Joy, Hope: Sabay Tayo Ngayong Pasko.”

Celebrate the holidays and marvel at Filipino showmanship by watching “Love, Joy, Hope: The ABS-CBN 2025 Christmas Special” this weekend. Catch the two-part special on Dec. 13 and 14. 2025 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant and A2Z. / PR