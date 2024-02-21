Love language: How to say ‘I love you’ 14 ways in the Philippines

The Philippines, an archipelago of over 7,000 islands, is not just a melting pot of cultures but also a linguistic paradise. With over 170 languages spoken across its islands, the country offers a fascinating look into how language shapes culture and emotion.

The recent observance of International Mother Language Day (Feb. 21), presents the perfect occasion to celebrate this diversity, and what better way to do so than by exploring the most universal of expressions: “I love you.”

Tagalog: Mahal kita

Tagalog, the most widely spoken language in the Philippines, has a direct but powerful way of expressing love: “Mahal kita.” Used nationwide, this phrase is as common as it is significant, symbolizing love in its purest form.

Cebuano: Gihigugma tika

In the Visayas and parts of Mindanao, Cebuano takes center stage. Here, “Gihigugma tika” carries the weight of love. It’s a phrase that resonates deeply in the hearts of Cebuanos, echoing through the white-sand beaches and rolling hills.

Ilocano: Ay-ayaten ka

Heading up north to the Ilocos region, “Ay-ayaten ka” is the Ilocano way of declaring love. It’s a phrase that’s often heard whispered under starlit skies or during vibrant fiestas.

Hiligaynon: Palangga ko ikaw

In the sweet-sounding Hiligaynon language, “Palangga ko ikaw” is an expression of deep affection. It’s more than just a phrase; it’s a declaration of cherished love, often heard in the bustling markets and quiet countryside of Panay Island.

Bicolano: Namumutan ta ka

Travel to the Bicol region, and you’ll hear “Namumutan ta ka.” It’s a phrase as spicy and heartfelt as the region’s famous cuisine, reflecting the passionate nature of Bicolanos.

Kapampangan: Kaluguran daka

In Central Luzon, the Kapampangan language offers “Kaluguran daka” as its testament of love. It’s a phrase that captures the essence of a love that’s both gentle and strong, much like the region’s majestic Mount Pinatubo.

Waray: Pina-ura ko ikaw

In the Eastern Visayas, where Waray is spoken, “Hinihigugma ko ikaw” is the local language of the heart. It’s a phrase spoken with the warmth of the tropical sun, echoing through the region’s lush landscapes.

Chavacano: Ta ama yo contigo

In the unique creole language of Chavacano, predominantly spoken in Zamboanga, “Ta ama yo contigo” blends local dialects with Spanish influence to create a distinctive expression of love.

Pangasinan: Inaro ta ka

Pangasinan, spoken in the province of the same name, conveys love with “Inaro ta ka.” This phrase is a gentle melody, echoing the serene landscapes and rich cultural history of Pangasinan.

Tausug: Kalasahan ta kaw

The Tausug language, primarily spoken in Sulu Archipelago, has “Kalasahan ta kaw” to express deep affection. This phrase, infused with the resilience and spirit of the Tausug people, carries the essence of enduring love.

Maranao: Pekababaya-an ko seka

In the Maranao language of the Lanao provinces, “Pekababaya-an ko seka” is how you express profound love. This phrase is as rich and deep as the culture of the Maranao people, known for their vibrant art and music.

Aklanon: Higugma-on ta ikaw

In Aklan, the phrase “Higugma-on ta ikaw” in Aklanon resonates with the warmth and hospitality the province is known for. This expression is often shared amidst the region’s beautiful beaches and festive traditions.

Kinaray-a: Palangga ta gid ka

In the Antique province, Kinaray-a offers “Palangga ta gid ka” as its declaration of love. This phrase, spoken with the gentle lilt of the Kinaray-a language, reflects the deep-rooted community spirit and rich heritage of the region.

Surigaonon: Gugma-an ta kaw

In the Surigao provinces, where Surigaonon is spoken, “Gugma-an ta kaw” captures the essence of love. This phrase, echoing against the backdrop of the region’s stunning surf spots and natural beauty, is a testament to the heartfelt sincerity of the Surigaonon people.

Why language matters

The importance of language in the Philippines goes beyond communication; it’s a celebration of cultural identity and emotional expression. Understanding these diverse love expressions deepens our appreciation for the Philippines’ cultural and linguistic richness. In a world where many languages are at risk, embracing and preserving these linguistic gems is crucial.

This International Mother Language Day, let’s honor the symphony of languages in the Philippines as a testament to its cultural and emotional diversity. From “Mahal kita” in Tagalog to “Pekababaya-an ko seka” in Maranao, each phrase of love enriches our understanding and connection to this vibrant country.