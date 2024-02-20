Love rivalry leads man to shoot woman

A 20-YEAR-OLD woman sustained injuries after being shot by her alleged rival at around 10 p.m. on Monday, February 19, 2024, in Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City.

Crissandra Jane Fernandez, a 20-year-old resident of the said place, sustained gunshot wounds in her body and right leg.

Her companion, a 16-year-old boy, was also hit in his right leg after he tried to rescue the victim.

Police are currently pursuing the culprit, Marvin Tura Cordova, who fled on a motorcycle driven by his companion.

Police Staff Sergeant Alfredo Macabodbod, investigator of Inayawan Police Station, believed love triangle as the motive of the incident.

Macabodbod told SunStar Cebu that the suspect became enraged after knowing that the victim had an intimate relationship with his girlfriend.

Macabodbod claimed that the victim revealed that the suspect threatened her by using his fictitious social media account.

During the incident, the police official said the victim stepped outside their home to see her girlfriend, but the suspect shot her repeatedly and rode off on a motorcycle.

According to Fernandez, she went out of the house believing her girlfriend was waiting for her outside.

However, the suspect fired at her instead.

"Kaila man ang biktima ani suspek kay gipersonal siyag bahad ani! So "love triangle" ang motibo" Macabodbod said.

(The victim identified the suspect because he had threatened her directly. So the motivation is love triangle).

Macabodbod stated that the two victims are no longer in danger at the hospital after undergoing operations. (With TPT)