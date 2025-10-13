Love stands strong amid earthquake

NOT even tremors could stop a civil wedding ceremony at the Qimonda IT Center on Oct. 10, 2025.

The wedding of couple Julienne Marie Cordova Abad and Francis Abad was about to start when an earthquake struck at 9:43 a.m. on Oct. 10, shortly after a magnitude 7.4 quake hit offshore Manay town, Davao Oriental. The tremor was felt at Instrumental Intensity IV in Cebu City.

Along with the employees and other individuals, the couple and their families rushed outside the building, with Julienne still in her white dress.

“When the earthquake happened, we were asked to evacuate outside,” Julienne recalled in an interview. “I was nervous. I thought our wedding might be cancelled because of what happened.”

Amid the chaos, the couple remained determined to push through with their wedding.

“I didn’t care if it was hot under the sun or where we would get married. The weather didn’t matter. What was important was that our wedding would continue and our loved ones were with us,” she said.

Francis said they decided to continue the ceremony even if it means holding it outside the Qimonda building.

He initially suggested holding the ceremony in the parking area where there was shade, however, their families disagreed due to the risk of falling debris.

He then suggested having it in front of the Qimonda building.

“I saw the statue in front of the Qimonda building and thought it was safer there. If another earthquake happened, we could easily run since it was near the exit,” said Francis.

Under the scorching heat of the sun, surrounded by their closest relatives , as well as employees and a few passersby, the couple exchanged vows right in front of the Qimonda rotunda.

“It was so hot,” Francis admitted. “We were all sweaty, but the judge continued the ceremony with us. I’ll never forget that.”

The couple thanked Judge Claire Eufracia Pagayanan of Branch 15, who officiated their wedding.

“Even if there’s an earthquake, nothing can stop your wedding,” Pagayanan told the couple. / Zhan Francisco A. Ramirez, ANS Junior Journo