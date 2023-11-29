Love triumphs through time

AFTER a love saga spanning five decades, Lucas Nemeño, 75, and Feliza Patilan, 69, have finally exchanged their vows.

Nemeño and Patilan were among the 20 couples who availed themselves of the free civil mass wedding organized by the local government unit (LGU) of Barili on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Nemeño and Patilan's love story started when they were still 23 and 17 years old. Both Nemeño and Patilan are residents of Barili town, with Nemeño living in Barangay Cagay while Patilan in Barangay Cabcaban.

The couple got separated when Nemeño had to relocate for work, leading to a loss of communication between them.

Years later, Patilan learned that Nemeño had gotten married. She also established a family of her own. She has five children.

But in 2014, the hands of destiny brought them together once more, only this time Patilan had become a widow.

In 2015, Nemeño's wife succumbed to illness.

With the desire to rekindle the love they had years ago, Nemeño and Patilan decided to bring their relationship back after their children's approval.

This year, the couple embarked on a shared journey to live together.

The free civil mass wedding program of the LGU started since the inauguration of Barili Mayor Pablo John “John-John” Garcia IV in 2022. (PR/JJL)