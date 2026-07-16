Low-cost carrier leases A320NEO to Vietnam Airlines

BUDGET carrier Cebu Pacific has signed a wet lease agreement with Vietnam Airlines, deploying one Airbus A320neo to support the Vietnamese flag carrier’s domestic operations from July 15 to Sept. 7, 2026.

The aircraft, powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, will be based in Ho Chi Minh City and flown by Cebu Pacific pilots and cabin crew on routes to Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, Vinh and Da Nang.

Chief financial officer Mark Cezar said the deal allows the airline to deploy excess capacity during periods of softer demand in the Philippines while diversifying revenue and expanding its presence in Southeast Asia.

Cebu Pacific previously provided wet lease services to Bulgaria Air and Saudi Arabia’s flyadeal. / KOC