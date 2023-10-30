Low turnout of mall voters in Cebu for BSKE 2023

ABOUT 50 percent of the 2,232 registered voters for Barangay Parian in Cebu City were able to cast their votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) at Robinsons Galleria Cebu on Monday, October 30, 2023.

“Naa sa almost 50 percent ra. Sagad sa among na encounter nga nanganhi dire kay niadto og una sa Tejero unya wala ilang mga ngalan didto,” said Junee Mar Aguilar, Department of Education Supervisor Official (Deso) who was assigned at the polling place for registration.

(Almost 50 percent came and cast their vote. Most of the voters who came here were those who went to the Tejero first but did not find their names there.)

Aguilar said the low turnout was due to the pilot testing.

He said the mall voting came out good, as most mall voters prefer the accommodation services made available by the mall.

“Bahalag magpunsisok, dili man init ug hamogaway man dire (It’s crowded but the voters prefer here because it’s airconditioned),” he said.

Aguilar said one precinct number just listed 100 voters out of 199.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has designated five clusters inside the mall: 621, 622, 623, 624, and 631.

"We had started the preparations last August pa lang," said Richard Sarmiento, Robinsons Galleria operations manager.

Meanwhile, voters, especially those persons with disabilities were assisted during the mall voting Monday.

“Gi-assist ra mi dayun and una gyud mi (We were assisted immediately and we were the first),” said Fe Danci, 60, one of those who went to Robinsons Galleria Cebu for the mall voting.

"Dire sa mall kay wa pay 10 minutes, human na ko (Here at the mall I finished voting in just 10 minutes)," another voter, Regie Barellano, said.

But her wife, Richelle Arenas, told SunStar Cebu that she waited for almost three hours to finish voting.

"Nagsugod ko og linya alas nuybe pero nahuman ko sa Tejero Elementary School mga alas dose na (I started in line at nine o'clock but I finished at Tejero Elementary School around 12 o'clock)," said Arenas.

First-time voter Jacinto Tampus III, 18, of Sitio Jakosalem, Barangay Parian, said his experience was also good.

“Okay ra gyud siya. Hapsay and wala mi nawala kay naay guard nitabang namo (It’s okay and very organized and we didn't get lost because a guard helped us),” he said.

Tampus cast his vote Monday along with friends. (Claudine Flores)