Low vaccine turnout prompts leaders to urge parental action

LACK of information and misinformation have led 486 parents to refuse to have their children vaccinated during the first week of Cebu City’s Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA), prompting the City to expand its information campaign at the barangay level.

Mayor Nestor Archival’s chief of staff, Kenneth Siasar, said during a press conference on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, that some parents remain hesitant because they fear the vaccine could cause harm or worsen their children’s condition.

“Kulang sa (Lack of) information,” Siasar said, noting that the Department of Health (DOH) and Cebu City Health Department’s information drive may not have reached some parents.

Instead of obtaining information from health authorities, some parents rely on warnings from neighbors or other sources, contributing to vaccine hesitancy.

As of Saturday, Aug. 15, Cebu City had vaccinated 9,227 children, or about 10.18 percent of its target of 90,604 eligible children for the MR-SIA. The City also recorded 486 refusals and 194 deferred vaccinations.

Expanding barangay outreach

Siasar said the City is not only conducting vaccination activities but has also formed an education and awareness team to explain the safety and importance of vaccines to parents.

He said the City plans to expand its information dissemination campaign in every barangay, with the City Public Information Office coordinating with the media to counter misinformation and encourage parents to have their children vaccinated.

“Palapdan ang atoang information dissemination campaign sa matag barangay,” Siasar said.

(Our information dissemination campaign will be expanded in every barangay.)

The vaccination is being carried out through both barangay health centers and house-to-house visits. Siasar said health workers also take note of households that refuse vaccination so these areas can be prioritized for further information drives.

The MR vaccination is free and parents are encouraged to bring their eligible children to their nearest health center.

Siasar said the City has received no report of death attributed to vaccination among those immunized. Vaccines are stored at the Cebu City Health Department under refrigerated conditions to maintain their safety and viability.

Addressing vaccine hesitancy

With only about 10 percent of target children vaccinated in the first week, Siasar appealed to parents to seek information from health authorities rather than relying on unverified claims. He asked the media to help amplify calls from the DOH and City Health Department for parents to vaccinate their children.

As concerns over measles and rubella continue, Siasar said the City is seeking a public statement from Mayor Archival in the coming days to further encourage participation in the immunization campaign.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Board (PB) strongly urged the public to avoid believing social media posts that encourage parents to avoid vaccination against MR.

Provincial Board warnings

Following a privilege speech delivered by Board Member Stanley Caminero during the PB’s regular session on Monday, Caminero emphasized the importance of vaccinating children.

Caminero, a doctor and surgeon, explained that failing to vaccinate promptly could result in severe health complications or death if children contract these diseases. He acknowledged that vaccinated individuals may experience side effects, such as redness at the injection site and fever.

The board member expressed sadness for health workers and doctors conducting house-to-house and on-site vaccinations who, instead of receiving questions, allegedly faced criticism, intimidation and threats.

“The measles vaccine is not an experiment; the measles vaccine has been used since the 1960s and according to the WHO (World Health Organization), over the past 50 years, an estimated 94 million lives have been saved because of the measles vaccine. In the past, an epidemic would occur every one to two years with millions dying before people accepted the measles vaccine,” Caminero said.

It was reported that content creators, vloggers and individuals have allegedly posted on social media, influencing people to refuse vaccination. Caminero questioned who should be held accountable if an unvaccinated child contracts the disease and reaches critical condition due to social media influence.

Accountability and free speech

Last week, Dumanjug Mayor Efren “Gungun” Gica warned that anyone threatening healthcare workers would face appropriate penalties, following reports that doctors and healthcare personnel experienced threats while conducting town vaccinations.

“And if a child catches measles because they weren’t vaccinated and then develops pneumonia, or if it goes to the brain causing encephalitis — when it reaches that point where the child ends up in the ICU and lives are lost, who will be held accountable for non-vaccination? Is the person who posted on social media ready to approach the parents and say, ‘Ma’am, Sir, I was the one who told you not to vaccinate your child and I’m here now to see how I can help?’” Caminero said.

Caminero explained that while he understands the country’s laws granting freedom of expression, he hopes influencers will cooperate in sharing accurate information with the public rather than instilling fear against vaccines.

“This is not a call for us to silence vloggers who hold an adverse stance against vaccines because freedom of speech is a right of every Filipino... But we also have an additional and important question about how we use our freedom,” Caminero said.

On Sunday, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro renewed her call to parents in Cebu Province to vaccinate children aged six months to five years old to protect them from MR. She encouraged parents to visit health centers or nearby vaccination sites in their locality to protect their children. / CAV, ANV