Low voter turnout at Cebu City mall

ONLY around 50 percent of the registered voters in Barangay Parian, Cebu City, participated in the first-ever mall voting at Robinsons Galleria Cebu during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Junee Mar Aguilar, a Department of Education supervisor assigned to the polling booth for registration, said about half of the 2,232 registered voters of Parian, whose precincts were located in the mall, cast their votes.

“Around 50 percent came and voted. Most of them were voters who initially went to Tejero Elementary School and did not find their names there,” said Aguilar in Cebuano.

Robinsons Galleria Cebu, along with SM City Consolacion, was selected by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for mall voting. The two were among 14 malls nationwide chosen by the poll body for the BSKE.

In a separate interview, Central Visayas Election director Lionel Marco Castillano was unable to provide the voter turnout for SM City Consolacion, which hosted five clusters with 2,424 registered voters from Barangay Pitogo.

As for the low turnout at Robinsons Galleria Cebu, Aguilar told SunStar Cebu that the mall voting was still on its pilot run, and it could be the reason why there were only few voters who trooped to the mall in North Reclamation Area.

Aguilar said one precinct registered only 100 voters out of the 199 designated voters.

Five clusters (621, 622, 623, 624 and 631) were assigned to the mall. Over 50 personnel were deployed in the mall to ensure the safety and security of the voters.

Richard Sarmiento, operations manager at Robinsons Galleria, said preparations began in August for the event.

Some voters shared their sentiments during their first mall-voting experience.

Fe Danci, 60, shared that her experience of voting inside the mall was seamless as it took only a few minutes.

However, a couple had different experiences. Regie Barellano said in Cebuano: “Here at the mall, I finished voting in just ten minutes.” However, his wife, Richelle Arenas, had to wait for three hours as her precinct was still located in Tejero Elementary School.

Jacinto Tampus III, 18, from Sitio Jakosalem in Barangay Parian shared mixed feelings of excitement and nervousness as a first-time voter.

“It was okay and very organized, and we didn’t get lost because a guard helped us,” he said in Cebuano. (with WBS)