EASING inflation, lower oil prices, and a stronger peso could help pave the way for a sustained recovery in the Philippine stock market, according to CTS Global Equity Group president and chief executive officer Lawrence Lee.

Speaking at a COL Financial forum in Cebu City on Nov. 6, 2026, Lee discussed the outlook for Philippine equities, the factors influencing market performance and investment opportunities amid continued market volatility.

Lee said a more sustainable market rebound would depend on improvements in key economic indicators, particularly oil prices and inflation. A stronger peso and declining Philippine bond yields could also provide support for equities, with the 10-year government bond yield serving as an important indicator of the market’s recovery prospects.

However, he noted that these conditions could continue to face short-term pressure as US Treasury yields and the US Dollar Index (DXY) maintain their upward trend.

Despite the challenging market environment, Lee pointed out that downturns can also present opportunities for investors, particularly as lower share prices make fundamentally sound companies more attractive from a valuation standpoint.

He encouraged investors to look beyond short-term market movements and identify companies with resilient earnings, share buyback programs and strong long-term growth prospects.

Lee also emphasized the importance of having a clear investment strategy, stressing the need to prioritize quality companies and manage risks rather than making decisions based on short-term market fluctuations.

The forum brought together investors and COL clients in Cebu for a discussion on the forces shaping the Philippine stock market and the opportunities that may emerge as market conditions evolve.

The session was part of COL Financial’s efforts to provide investors with market insights and guidance as they navigate an increasingly dynamic investment environment. / CSL