LPA brings heavy rains across Cebu, may develop into tropical depression

A LOW pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) continues to bring intermittent heavy rains across Cebu and other parts of the Visayas, with a high likelihood of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino said the weather disturbance is expected to persist, resulting in occasional heavy rainfall from Monday, June 29, until Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

“Ing-ani na weather condition. Mulanat kini until Wednesday here in Cebu province, as well as the rest of Visayas,” said Eclarino.

The LPA was estimated at around 390 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

Residents in Cebu are advised to remain alert as intermittent rains may trigger flash floods and landslides, particularly in flood- and landslide-prone areas.

Pagasa Visayas reminded the public to stay updated on the latest weather advisories and coordinate with local authorities, especially those residing in flood- and landslide-prone areas. (DPC)