LPA east of Batanes develops into Tropical Depression Julian

THE low-pressure area (LPA) that was spotted east of Batanes developed into Tropical Depression Julian Friday morning, Sept. 27, 2024, said the state weather bureau.

As of 10 a.m., Friday, Julian has remained almost stationary over the Philippine Sea east of Batanes. The center of the tropical depression was 525 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 70 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that strong winds may extend outwards up to 150 kilometers from the center of Julian.

It said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 may be hoisted over portions of Cagayan Valley within the day Friday.

Pagasa also said that the wind flow coming toward the circulation of TD Julian may also bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas (especially in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds):

* Aurora and the northern portion of Quezon on Saturday, September 28

* Aurora, Calabarzon, Romblon, Marinduque, Bicol Region, Aklan, and the northern portion of Antique on Sunday, September 29

Julian was forecast to follow a looping path over the waters east of Batanes and Cagayan in the next five days.

“Initially, the tropical cyclone will head south southwestward or southwestward today and tomorrow (Sept. 28) while decelerating, then move slowly westward to northwestward on Sunday (Sept. 29), before accelerating generally northward from Monday (Sept. 30) onwards,” said Pagasa.

It added that the tropical depression will continuously intensify throughout the forecast period and may reach tropical storm category Friday night, or Saturday morning. It may also become a typhoon on Sunday, Sept. 29. / LMY