LPG importer supports government’s fight vs illegal drugs

THE government's anti-illegal drugs campaign received a significant boost from the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry, with Republic Gas Corporation (Regasco) leading the charge in lending its unwavering support.

As a prominent player in the energy sector, Regasco showed its firm stand as a pillar of commitment to this vital cause by doing its duties to assure a drug-free workforce as the nation united against the scourge of illegal drugs.

Recently, several employees of Regasco in its Cebu branches were found to have used illegal drugs after the company conducted random drug testing on them.

After testing positive in the drug test, the company took the necessary steps in accordance with the labor code of the country to implement the appropriate actions based on existing policies.

“Dahil nga gusto naming masigurado na ang kumpanya ay sumusunod sa policy ng gobyerno lalo ang paglaban sa paggamit ng illegal drugs sa workplace, ginagawa namin ang ganitong random drug test at mayroon na rin kaming mga nahakandang proseso sa mga magpopositibo,” Leslie Yu, Regasco’s vice president for operations, said on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

(Because we want to ensure that the company complies with government policies, especially in the fight against the use of illegal drugs in the workplace, we conduct these random drug tests, and we also have established processes for those who test positive.)

Yu said this activity was a priority of Regasco, being one of the top three LPG importers in the country that actively engaged in the government's anti-illegal drugs campaign.

"With a strong commitment to social responsibility and community well-being, Regasco aimed to make a meaningful impact in the fight against illegal drugs,” Yu said.

Yu emphasized the necessity of maintaining a drug-free workplace in the LPG industry, as their product was highly flammable and ensuring the safety of household consumers was their top priority.

Recently, Regasco took the lead in organizing the inaugural LPG regional summit, encompassing 13 regions across the country, in collaboration with the Department of Energy (DOE).

The summit addressed the significance of Republic Act 11592, commonly known as The LPG Law, and also delved into the implementation of drug-free workplace policies within the industry's workforce.

Yu said the company showcased its commitment to building a safer and healthier environment for all citizens by participating in the campaign through initiatives like public awareness programs, supporting rehabilitation centers, and collaborating with law enforcement agencies.

In these times, they said Regasco understood the importance of coming together to combat the grave issue of illegal drugs. The company's support for the government's campaign was a testament to its commitment to the well-being and security of the nation.

Regasco also encouraged other industry players and stakeholders to join hands in this noble endeavor and work collectively towards a drug-free and safer society. (KJF/PR)