LPGT Bacolod leg tees off

MURCIA, Negros Occidental – The country’s top female golfers are set for an exciting final stretch in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour as they prepare for a fierce showdown in the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge, which kicks off on Tuesday, Ocrt. 25, 2024, at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club.

With the season nearing its conclusion and only the Match Play Championship at The Country Club in Laguna next month remaining, the contenders are eager to make their mark in this second-to-last 54-hole stroke play tournament of the year. Despite tempered expectations, each player is determined to vie for the title.

Fresh off a gritty win in Iloilo, Sarah Ababa is looking to carry her momentum forward after securing her second crown of the season. While she aims for back-to-back victories, she emphasizes a steady game plan over expectations. Ababa will again be accompanied by her father-caddie, Edgar, a partnership that has led to two wins this year, including a home victory in Davao last March.

“I’m just hoping for another solid performance, but I’m keeping my expectations in check,” said Ababa in Filipino, acknowledging the strong competition.

Among the challengers is veteran Chihiro Ikeda, who missed crucial birdie opportunities down the stretch in Iloilo, costing her a chance at a playoff against Ababa.

Mafy Singson, who closed with a 68 in Iloilo to finish tied for third with Mikha Fortuna, is optimistic about claiming her first professional title after winning two LPGT events as an amateur.

Fortuna, the reigning Match Play champion, also aims to build on her strong finish in Iloilo as she competes this week and in the ICTSI Negros Occidental Challenge next week.

Chanelle Avaricio and Daniella Uy, both heavy hitters on the tour, are looking to bounce back after faltering in the second round in Iloilo, with Avaricio finishing fifth and Uy rallying to secure sixth place. They aim to shake off those missteps on a course that rewards calculated risks but punishes errors.

Princess Superal, a former Asia-Pacific champion, is eager to rebound after a promising start in Iloilo, ending with a final round 77, dropping her to a tie for seventh with Kayla Nocum and Gretchen Villacencio.

Meanwhile, Jiwon Lee, who stunned the field with a playoff win over Ikeda at Lakewood while still an amateur, is also looking to recover from disappointing finishes at Forest Hills and Iloilo. Despite a promising victory at Splendido Taal, the 16-year-old has faced challenges recently, including a final round 80 at Forest Hills. Nevertheless, Lee remains determined to regain her footing and make an impact in Bacolod.

Other players anticipated to bounce back include this year’s three-leg winner Harmie Constantino, Marvi Monsalve, Florence Bisera, Pamela Mariano, and Velinda Castil, all of whom are poised to challenge for the title on the demanding Bacolod layout. / GOLF PINOY DOTCOM