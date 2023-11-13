LT Group net income falls to P19.25B

LT GROUP Inc.’s attributable net income for the first nine months of 2023 amounted to P19.25 billion, six percent lower than the year 2022’s first nine months of P20.41 billion.

The tobacco business accounted for 47 percent while PNB contributed 40 percent.

Tanduay added six percent, while Asia Brewery and Eton accounted for two percent each.

The stake in Victorias Milling Company added one percent while other income accounted for two percent.

A special cash dividend was declared in August and paid on Sept. 13 of P0.30 per share or a total of P3.25 billion.

Together with the dividends declared in March and May, year-to-date dividends amounted to P0.90 per share or a total of P9.74 billion, representing a 38.7 percent pay-out rate.