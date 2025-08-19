LTFRB 7 warns erring drivers, operators

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 is investigating reports that some modern public utility vehicle (MPUV) drivers are skipping trips during peak hours of the “Libreng Sakay” free ride program.

According to LTFRB 7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr., drivers denied intentionally skipping trips, instead claiming they were on breakfast breaks at 6:30 a.m. or applying required Libreng Sakay stickers on their respective units, a process that reportedly takes up to two hours.

Initial findings suggest that when four units are scheduled to depart at five-minute intervals, the timing often coincides with the drivers’ breakfast breaks.

Montealto told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview that this issue was discussed with operators during a meeting held on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.

He said the drivers and operators denied deliberately avoiding passengers on the Urgello–Parkmall route during the 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. peak hours of the free ride program.

This came after the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) received passenger reports alleging that 01K MPUVs were skipping the early free ride time slot, forcing some commuters to resort to motorcycles-for-hire to reach their destinations.

Some passengers also claimed they were asked to pay as early as 9 a.m.

Montealto warned that if such behavior continues during the Libreng Sakay program, this could lead to a show-cause order for operators, as some passenger complaints may be valid.

“We reprimanded them because we hadn’t actually caught them in the act. If there are reports with solid evidence, we will definitely impose sanctions,” said Montealto in Cebuano.

Measures

As part of its response, the LTFRB 7 will deploy a random enforcement team to monitor drivers.

Montealto added that GPS tracking is also being used to check whether drivers complete their required trips, which will determine their pay rate.

Operators were also instructed to advise their drivers to take breakfast earlier or at a more appropriate time to ensure better service to the public.

The public is urged to file formal complaints with LTFRB Central Visayas through its official Facebook page, by email at r7@ltfrb. gov. ph, via hotline at 0917-704-6862, or by telephone at (032) 344-9182.

Incident reports should include a photo of the vehicle, its plate number, as well as the date, time, and location of the incident.

The Department of Transportation launched the Libreng Sakay program in Cebu, the first in the Visayas region, piloting the Urgello, Cebu City–Parkmall, Mandaue City route.

The free ride initiative services from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. daily, including holidays and weekends. / DPC