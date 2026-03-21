LTFRB 7 sets urgent deadline for fuel subsidy applications

PUBLIC utility drivers and operators in Central Visayas have only until Monday, March 23, 2026, to submit their requirements for the government’s fuel subsidy program. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) issued this reminder to help transport workers cope with the rising cost of gasoline and diesel.

To make the process faster, the LTFRB-7 announced on Friday that all financial aid will be sent directly to beneficiaries through active e-wallet accounts or bank accounts. This digital approach is designed to get the money into the hands of drivers with as little waiting time as possible.

How much money will drivers get?

The amount of money a beneficiary receives depends on the type of vehicle they operate. The subsidy aims to take the sting out of high fuel costs for those who keep the city moving every day.

Operators of modern jeepneys and UV Express units are eligible to receive up to P10,000. Other public utility vehicle drivers and operators are expected to receive around P5,000, with the overall range for most beneficiaries falling between P4,500 and P10,000.

How to apply via email

The LTFRB 7 is making the application process remote to save drivers time. Instead of visiting a physical office, applicants must send their information via email to fsp.ltfrb7@gmail.com.

To make sure the email is processed correctly, it must use a specific subject line: NAME OF TSE_FSP_DRIVER_OPERATOR. The agency also advises drivers to talk to their transport groups (TSEs) or operators to make sure their names are included in the official lists before the deadline.

Key steps for a successful payout

The most important part of the application is ensuring that digital accounts are ready to receive the money. The LTFRB-7 emphasized that beneficiaries must have an active e-wallet account—like GCash or Maya—or a verified bank account.

All personal information submitted must be complete and accurate to avoid delays. With the Monday, March 23 deadline approaching quickly, drivers are encouraged to act fast to secure this vital lifeline for the transport sector. (DPC)