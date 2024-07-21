LTFRB 7 urges public to report violators

THE public is urged to promptly report all public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers who violate the regulations set by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

In a recent interview, LTFRB 7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr., reminded commuters to report persistent violations by drivers to their office or through their official Facebook page.

Montealto’s reminder came after social media allegations surfaced claiming that drivers of van-for-hire transportation vehicles in Lapu-Lapu City charge fares for infants and newborns, which is against the agency’s regulations.

“Situations similar to these must be conveyed to us because if they continue to complain without reporting to us, we will never know of the matter,” said Montealto in Cebuano.

“Our commuters are our force multipliers. These circumstances should be reported to our office for us to give proper sanctions,” he added.

He said complainants may report to LTFRB Central Visayas’ official Facebook page or visit the LTFRB 7 office at 103 Gen. Echavez St., Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City.

He added that the incident report should highlight the five W’s and one H (when, where, why, what, who, and how) and the plate number of the vehicle.

On Thursday, July 17, allegations emerged on social media stating that drivers of van-for-hire or V-hire vehicles in Lapu-Lapu City are collecting fares from infants and newborns.

In the previous report, Montealto said that children aged five and below are entitled to free rides on all public transportation when accompanied by a guardian.

According to the Memorandum Circular No. 2011-004, children who are “less than one meter in height shall be transported for free of charge,” while those exceeding one to 1.30 meters are obliged to pay half the fare.

A portion of the revised terms and conditions also states that all PUV operators “shall not deprive passengers granted fare privileges and discounted fares with appropriate seats.”

A 20 percent discount applies to all passengers who are students, senior citizens, and persons with disability, said Montealto.

Montealto emphasized that once a violation is reported to them, issuance of a show cause will immediately take effect on the concerned party, resulting in a corresponding penalty of P5,000. / DPC