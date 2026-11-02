LTFRB summons 2 operators over Libreng Sakay refusals

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB 7) has ordered two public utility vehicle (PUV) operators to explain why they allegedly refused to pick up passengers under the government’s Libreng Sakay program in Cebu City.

In separate show cause orders dated Oct. 31, 2026, the agency directed JP and Sons Transport Group Inc. and Aleja Fua Rent A Car Corp. to submit their answers within five working days from receipt.

The orders followed a directive from Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon to investigate the incident, in which several commuters were reportedly left waiting despite the availability of units participating in the program. The cases stemmed from public complaints and a news report on alleged refusals to serve passengers along the 01K route, which connects Parkmall in Mandaue City and V. Urgello St. in Cebu City.

The directive came amid President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s push to ensure uninterrupted free ride services for commuters.

Libreng Sakay

The program was launched in Cebu in July 2025 as part of the National Government’s efforts to reduce commuters’ transportation expenses while providing stable income for PUV operators and drivers.

Implemented by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) through the LTFRB, the program allows passengers to ride participating modern public utility jeepneys for free during designated hours. It operates under the service contracting program, in which the government subsidizes operators instead of requiring them to collect fares.

The program covers the 01K route, where more than 100 modern jeepneys were tapped for initial implementation. The route was chosen for its high passenger volume, serving commuters traveling between commercial establishments, schools and other key areas in Metro Cebu. Free rides are offered from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Earlier complaints

SunStar Cebu reported in August 2025 on commuter complaints that participating PUVs allegedly refused to pick up passengers. Complaints continued in 2026. In February 2026, then-Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the DOTr would investigate reports of units skipping trips or failing to accommodate passengers during free-ride hours. He also cited delayed government payments to operators as a possible cause of the service problems.

Commuter reactions

In a SunStar Cebu Facebook post, netizens said some units failed to stop at designated stops and refused to take in waiting passengers. One commenter wrote in Cebuano, in a message that translates to: “When it’s a free ride, they act like it’s a no-stopping zone. But when there’s a fare, they stop and pick up anywhere. They really won’t let you ride.”

Another netizen said several vehicles on the 01K route from Parkmall to Urgello refused passengers despite being part of the program and claimed some accommodated only a limited number of riders even when seats or standing space appeared available. A third complained that some units did not stop for waiting passengers, while others traveled in convoys with few or no passengers on board. / DPC