LTFRB urged to require discount booking feature

RIDE-HAILING and motorcycle taxi platforms should make it easier for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) to claim the 20 percent fare discounts guaranteed under national laws, with Mandaue City Councilor Carlo Fortuna urging transport regulators to require operators to update their booking systems.

Fortuna, chairman of the committee on laws and ordinances, called on the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to require Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) and motorcycle taxi operators to integrate a visible verification feature that would allow qualified passengers to receive the mandatory discount when booking a ride.

Equal access to discounts

Fortuna said several transport applications do not provide an accessible option for passengers to identify themselves as senior citizens or PWDs during the booking process and receive the fare reduction automatically.

He said digital transport services should comply with the same laws that grant fare discounts to senior citizens and PWDs using public transportation.

"If you look at the Grab application, you cannot immediately see where the discount is," Fortuna said.

"The same goes for Angkas, Move It and JoyRide. When you apply or book, is there a question asking if you are a PWD or a senior citizen? There is nothing placed there," he added.

Verification feature proposed

Fortuna said the absence of an integrated verification feature makes it difficult for qualified passengers to avail themselves of the discounts provided by law.

He urged the LTFRB to require ride-hailing and motorcycle taxi operators to adopt a system that allows passengers to register their government-issued senior citizen or PWD identification cards so the applicable discount is reflected before a booking is confirmed.

Fortuna said similar systems are used by airlines and hotels, where customers may indicate during online booking whether they are senior citizens or PWDs and submit their identification details for fare or rate adjustments.

"When you book online, it explicitly asks, 'Are you a PWD or a senior citizen?' If you check 'yes' and input your ID number, the fare automatically adjusts. Even with hotels, you can see it. But if you look at Grab or Angkas, there is nothing," he said.

Awaiting responses

Republic Act (RA) 9994, or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010, grants senior citizens a 20 percent discount on eligible public transportation fares, among other privileges. RA 10754 grants the same benefit to persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Fortuna said transport platforms should provide a straightforward way for qualified passengers to claim those benefits through their mobile applications.

SunStar Cebu sought comment from the LTFRB and the transport platforms mentioned by Fortuna on the availability of senior citizen and PWD discounts through their booking systems. Their responses will be included once received. (ABC)