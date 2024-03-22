LTO 7 activates 'Oplan Biyaheng Ayos' for Holy Week

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) is set to launch its "Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa and Summer Vacation 2024" on Sunday, March 24 which will run until Easter Sunday, March 31.

LTO 7 regional director Glen G. Galario has directed all his district and extension office chiefs including its concerned personnel to be on heightened alert for the anticipated influx of motorists on the road following the long weekend next week.

"We will start deploying our personnel in major terminals in the region by Sunday, March 24 wherein they will conduct random inspection of public utility vehicles to make sure that they are road-worthy and ready for the influx of passengers going back to their provinces and others taking their vacation," said Galario.

The conduct of random terminal joint roadside inspections for PUVs will be in partnership with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB 7) to make sure that there will be no colorum vehicles

During the one-week "Oplan Biyaheng Ayos", LTO 7 personnel will also coordinate with the local government units and the Philippine National Police to implement different traffic management and make sure that the roads are safe for both motorists and passengers.

"We want to ensure the safety, security, and sanitary health compliance of all motorists, the general public, and other road users leading to places of worship and other pilgrimage areas," added Galario.

During the week's operation, LTO 7 will also strengthen its "Oplan Isnabero" operation against taxi and PUV drivers who refuse to convey passengers to their destination.

"Oplan Isnabero" will also focus on the over/undercharging of fares, contracting of passengers or operation with flagged-up meters, failure to provide fare discounts, and other acts constituting a breach of the condition of their franchise.

"Deputized law enforcement officers will also be activated as well as the conduct of law enforcement operations will take place during our Oplan Biyaheng Ayos."

Field Enforcement Units are also mandated to enforce pertinent provisions of Republic Act 4136 or the “Land Transportation and Traffic Code.”

Galario also assured the general public, especially the commuters that help desks will easily be accessible to them in terminals should they need assistance in their travels.

"Our goal here is to make sure that our motorists and commuters will have a safe journey during this long holiday. Their safety is our main concern, and we hope to have a collaborative effort to make this Oplan Biyaheng Ayos another success," said Galario. (PR)