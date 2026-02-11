LTO 7 cites Pajarillo for ‘drunk driving’

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) has ordered a 90-day preventive suspension of the driver’s license of 21-year-old Sean Andrew Pajarillo, who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of young businessman Kingston Ralph Cheng on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

In a statement, LTO 7 said it issued a show cause order against Pajarillo, who first struck a parked Toyota Vios near One Paseo, shortly after midnight, before fleeing at high speed — later hitting Cheng, who was walking nearby along Paseo Saturnino Road, Barangay Banilad. The impact threw Cheng against a nearby utility pole.

Instead of stopping, Pajarillo continued to flee until his vehicle overturned several meters away inside Maria Luisa Subdivision, along Paseo Eulalia.

In an order dated Monday, Feb. 9, the LTO 7 said Pajarillo is facing possible violations of Section 48 (reckless driving). The agency also said he is unfit to possess a driver’s license under Republic Act (RA) 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code of the Philippines.

In a press statement, the LTO 7 said Pajarillo was driving under the influence of alcohol or dangerous drugs in violation of RA 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 of the Philippines.

Contradicting police report

The LTO 7 pronouncement is contrary to police reports saying that Pajarillo was “sober” during the incident.

“The (medical) findings showed a negative (alcohol) result,” Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) spokesman Lt. Col. Jose Los Baños said, citing hospital records.

Pajarillo remains under hospital arrest while receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

Police authorities are currently preparing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

Meanwhile, the LTO 7 has scheduled a hearing on Feb. 17 at the LTO 7 Operations Division along N. Bacalso Ave., Cebu City.

Pajarillo was directed to appear and submit a written explanation to show cause why his license should not be suspended or revoked.

Pajarillo failed to present a valid driver’s license at the time of his apprehension last Sunday.

He has been ordered to immediately surrender his license to the LTO 7.

LTO 7 Officer-in-Charge Director Francisco “Franz” Ranches Jr. reminded motorists to exercise caution and responsibility on the road.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. We urge all drivers to strictly follow traffic rules, drive defensively and always remain alert and sober behind the wheel. A moment of recklessness can result in irreversible tragedy,” Ranches said.

Ranches added that the agency will not hesitate to impose the full force of the law against motorists who endanger public safety through reckless and irresponsible driving. / PR, AYB