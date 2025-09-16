LTO 7: Cracks down on 'colorum' motorcycle taxis, not Maxim riders

IN RESPONSE to complaints from riders, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO) 7 issued a statement that its crackdown on illegal transport services is part of a broader initiative to combat unregistered or "colorum" motorcycle taxis, not a targeted action against Maxim riders.

LTO 7 Director Glen Galario in a press statement on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, said that the agency's actions are focused on upholding the law, rather than targeting specific ride-hailing services.

This development follows protests from Maxim riders and members of the transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) Cebu, who claimed that the LTO's actions were selective and unjust.

"We are not singling them out; we are only implementing the law," Galario said. "These are the only apps authorized to be part of the pilot study for motorcycle taxis being conducted in Metro Cebu."

Galario stressed that Maxim is only authorized to operate as a delivery service, and when its riders transport passengers, they are operating as "colorum" or illegal motorcycle taxis.

He warned that anyone caught operating as a "colorum" motorcycle taxi will face the corresponding penalties, stressing the need to protect the public and ensure only authorized services are allowed to operate.

Operating as a colorum service violates Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01, which can result in a P6,000 fine, a minimum three-month impoundment, and confiscation of the driver's license.

In Cebu, Move It, Angkas, and Joyride are the only motorcycle ride-hailing apps legally authorized to operate under the government's Motorcycle Taxi Pilot Study Program. (DPC)